Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Immigrants kept in trunk of car

A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of two individuals who were locked inside the car
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop by the Texas Department of Public Safety leads to the discovery of two individuals who were locked inside a trunk.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening when DPS conducted a traffic stop on Highway 83, south of the Webb County line.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found a total of five undocumented immigrants, two of which were being kept inside the trunk of the car.

All of the individuals were arrested and taken in for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation
Bryan Richardson is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $2.25 million.
Central Texas man found covered in blood on bed with bodies of wife, 2 children indicted
Local authorities are searching Six Mile Creek for a man who apparently fell overboard from his...
Sabine County authorities searching for missing boater
Crockett ISD teacher Katie Johnston talks about her journey from breast cancer diagnosis to her...
Community rallies around Houston Co. teacher battling breast cancer
Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, store named Hatwrks after the...
Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges

Latest News

This photo provided by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office shows Coleman Thomas Blevins.
Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas
Crockett ISD teacher Katie Johnston talks about her journey from breast cancer diagnosis to her...
Community rallies around Houston Co. teacher battling breast cancer
Sales tax holiday held for Energy Star and water-efficient products in Texas
Grammy winner B.J. Thomas died Saturday of complications from stage four lung cancer, his...
‘Hooked on a Feeling’ singer B.J. Thomas dies at 78
East Texas Baptist University is still going strong today and is the subject of this week's...
Mark In Texas History: ETBU more than 1,000 students strong after more 100 years