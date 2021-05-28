Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Man arrested after leading Lufkin police on nearly 2-hour pursuit

Marcus Smith was arrested after leading law enforcement on a nearly two-hour pursuit.
Marcus Smith was arrested after leading law enforcement on a nearly two-hour pursuit.((Source: Lufkin Police Department))
By Christian Terry
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a nearly two-hour pursuit Thursday night.

Lufkin police said Marcus Smith, 30, was arrested after leading officers on nearly a two-hour, mostly low-speed pursuit following a disturbance call in which police said he choked and slapped a woman around 9 p.m. yesterday.

Before officers arrived at the apartment where the disturbance occurred at 208 E. Denman Ave., the victim said Smith had just left on a red “crotch rocket” motorcycle.

Police said an officer caught up to Smith and initiated a traffic stop on South First Street but he refused and accelerated to a high rate of speed.

The chase went from Diboll to Fairview and Beulah, then back into Lufkin city limits before Smith headed out 69 south. The chase then went through Huntington, Zavalla and into Jasper County before Lufkin officers had to terminate due to lost radio and cell signal.

Two DPS units continued to pursue Smith and took him into custody after he met a barricaded road with high water.

Marcus Smith
Marcus Smith((Source: Lufkin Police Department))

Smith is charged with evading with a vehicle and assault/family violence impeding breath.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are the narcotics and cash seized as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation...
Nacogdoches County narcotics investigation results in 3 arrest, seizure of drugs, guns
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the...
Teen victim identified after Lufkin shooting
Trinity County Attorney Colton Hay stopped to help after a car rolled over, and he rescued a...
Trinity County attorney rescues baby from overturned car after wreck
Betty Jo Sanches
Lufkin resident celebrates 100th birthday

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Morning rain, afternoon sun
RACE RELATIONS WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT
RACE RELATIONS WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT
Source: KTRE Staff
Nacogdoches pediatrician knows parents are struggling with decisions concerning their kids, COVID-19 vaccine
100th birthday
Lufkin resident celebrates 100th birthday