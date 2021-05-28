Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man wears world’s tallest mohawk

By KARE staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KARE) - When you see what the Guinness record holder for tallest mohawk goes through, you might be surprised.

People who come to the Family Hair Affair and Day Spa in Park Rapids might expect hours of soothing self care.

Kay Jettmann isn’t trying to hurt anybody, especially not a client like world record holder Joe Grisamore, whom she’s known for years.

“Kay and I had worked for a long time,” Grisamore said. “We just do it without ratting it, laying on the floor. It was a big trial and error.”

With locks of over 50 inches long, Grisamore isn’t the typical day spa kind of guy.

“It just about hits the floor.” Jettman said. “By back combing it, it makes it much easier to stick together with the spray.”

In fact, what he achieves with the help of his stylist and his wife is possibly the tallest hair affair to ever take place, here and around the world.

“I’ve been awarded the Guinness world record title for the tallest spike mohawk, is the official title, that was measuring in at a whopping 50.9 inches,” Grisamore said.

This accolade isn’t the first either.

In 2019, Grisamore stole the show with the tallest Mohican or fan mohawk in the world.

“Of the two titles that exist, I now hold them both,” he said. “Laura wanted me to be humble and not do the second one. I figured if it’s out there and it exists, let’s make it happen.”

Getting there takes a little bit of patience, a lot of hair spray and a lot of pulling.

They say pain is beauty and beauty is pain. So why would anyone want to do this?

Well, a little bit of levity in a time like this certainly doesn’t hurt.

Had a great time hanging out with KARE 11's Sharon Yoo and David Porter on Monday. Excited to watch the story they create, airing Thursday, May 27th at 10:00pm CST.

Posted by Joe 'Mohawk King' Grisamore on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

“Yeah, that’s what it’s all about,” Grisamore said. “I don’t have a good answer as to really why, good goal, good news, and it’s fun.”

“It just attracts people!” Jettmann said.

“I’m glad I can do that because, you know, what else is this going to accomplish other than that?” Grisamore said.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

