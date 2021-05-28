Population fluctuates at Pecos site for unaccompanied minors

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Public Affairs Specialist with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told CBS7, 1,509 teens are being held at the site as of Thursday afternoon. The teens range in age from 13 – 17 years old.

The facility is set up at an oilfield man camp and has the capacity to hold up to 2,000 teens. It opened on April 5, 2021.

More than 600 teens have already been processed through the facility. HHS said as of Thursday afternoon, the site has reunited 673 teens with family members or sponsors in the U.S.

According to HHS documents, “The Pecos EIS provides needed capacity to accept children referred by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) into the HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) care where they can be safely processed, cared for, and either unified with a sponsor or transferred to an appropriate ORR shelter for longer-term care.”

