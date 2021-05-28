Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Remains found in remote wooded area identified as those of missing Central Texas man

Murder warrant issued for suspect already in custody
Remains found in a remote wooded area of Central Texas were identified Thursday as those of a...
Remains found in a remote wooded area of Central Texas were identified Thursday as those of a man missing for almost a year and (Navarro County Sheriff's Office photo/file)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Remains recovered Wednesday by Texas Rangers and Navarro County deputies in a remote wooded area off NW 3240 in the Antioch Community were identified Thursday as those of Jimmy French III of Dawson, Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner said in a press release.

French was reported missing on June 29, 2020.

The suspect, whom Tanner didn’t identify, was arrested on Wednesday on outstanding warrants.

