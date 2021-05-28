Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
UIL PLAYOFFS: Diboll softball, Kennard baseball heading to state, Garrison, Rusk baseball going to regional finals

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the first time ever, the Diboll Ladyjacks are heading to the state softball tournament.

The No. 7 Ladyjacks held on for a 2-1 win over No. 6 East Bernard. Diboll will play in the semifinals on Wednesday in Austin.

In baseball, Garrison is moving on to the Region III baseball final. The No. 3 Bulldogs beat McLeod in two games Thursday night. They will face No.10 Rivercrest who eliminated Alto.

Rusk is on to the 4A Region III final after holding on for a 3-2 win over Orangefiled. They will get the winner of The Hudson, Bellville series. Bellville is up 1-0 in the series after a 5-2 win.

In 1A, Kennard’s historic season continues after they swept Miller Grove. The Tigers are now heading to the state tournament in two weeks.

