East Texas homeowners advised to get rid of standing water to avoid mosquitoes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The past month has been a wet one for East Texans with heavy and consistent rainfall be spread throughout the region with that heavy rainfall becomes a perfect storm for mosquitos.

Mole Masters in Tyler says they have seen a big increase in calls for mosquito services this past year. Taylor Burkham who is the Mole Masters General Manager and the Part Owner of Automated Mosquito and Spider Systems says most of the houses they have gone to had many mosquitos.

“We have gotten a ton of just calls and I know each house I go to its got major problems,” said Burkham.

They expect this year’s mosquito season to be much worse than others because of the large amounts of rain that hasn’t dried up yet. With the potential of West Nile and other diseases mosquitos can carry, they advise homeowners to get rid of water sources and put some sort of insecticide to eliminate mosquitos.

“The best thing to do is to eradicate them, eradicate your water sources, eradicate the damp areas that they are going to breed in and put out an insecticide,” said Burkham.

Burkham says even though the chances of getting a mosquito-borne illnesses is low, it is better to be proactive about a mosquito problem before it is too late.

