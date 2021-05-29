Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a beautiful and warm day filled with plenty of sunshine and mostly dry conditions. Thankfully we’ve got another quiet day in store for tomorrow! We’ll start off our Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temps near 60 degrees. Clouds will clear some in the afternoon, allowing a fair mix of sun and clouds for the second half of the day as highs warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Memorial Day will see more cloud cover throughout the day with a slight chance for a few showers in the afternoon. Our first real round of rain arrives overnight Monday into early Tuesday as an upper-level disturbance feeds showers and isolated storms into the area. We’ll see more scattered rain chances throughout the day on Tuesday as a weak cold front stalls just north of the Red River. This stalled cold front will leave our atmosphere unsettled through the day Wednesday and most of Thursday, leading to more rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms. By late Thursday, the weak front should wash out and rain chances will drop down a bit for Friday and Saturday, with only scattered chances for a few showers and maybe an isolated thundershower during each afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.