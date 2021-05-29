Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We’re starting our Saturday off with a few sprinkles, mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. This afternoon, skies clear and we’ll have partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Partly cloudy skies again for tomorrow and highs around 80°. Calm wind the next two days. We start to see some changes on Monday.

We’ll see more clouds on Monday and temperatures will be a bit warmer. Unfortunately, rain returns to East Texas by Monday afternoon/evening. It looks like the rain chances are best in the evening and overnight. I think most of Monday will be a good day for outdoor activities but continue to check in for updates. Once the rain moves in on Monday, rain chances stick around every day in the extended forecast. There are some indications we could hold onto the cooler than normal and wetter weather pattern well into June, but I always take these things with a grain of salt. That said, let’s enjoy this weekend and not forget the reason we celebrate Memorial Day.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

