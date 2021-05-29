Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Walk it off: West Sabine softball heads to state after wild 2A Regional Championship

By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The second act of West Sabine and Lovelady in the 2A Region III Championship lived up to the hype.

For the second time since 2019, the two schools faced off for the right to go to the UIL Softball state tournament. For the second straight year, West Sabine is heading to the state tournament thanks to a walk off hit. In 2019 it was a Halley Primrose home run. This year it was a line drive hit to right by Selina Seupluvado that brought home the winning run in a 6-5 instant classic game.

“I can’t have the words to describe what I am feeling right now,” Seupluvado said. “I mean look at our fans. Look at our team. I didn’t win this ball game. We all won this ball game. This team is making history and we are being legends in the making.”

Lovelady took the lead to start the game with a three-run homerun in the first inning but Susan Muncrief got her own homerun in the bottom of the first. West Sabine chipped away and Primrose tied the game with a solo homerun in the third. Lovelady retook the lead in the fourth, and West Sabine fought right back and tied it up 5-5 in the sixth.

The game would go to extra innings and Halli Hall made two key plays to keep Lovelady from scoring. In the bottom of the eighth is when Seupluvado would find magic and send her team to state.

“For some reason when all the pressure is on me, it is the only time I can do something right,” Seupluvado. “It is God. It is Bre. It is everything just coming in me. Than you Lord! "

West Sabine will play in the 2A State semifinal in Austin on Tuesday June 1 at 7 p.m.

