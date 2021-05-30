Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the low 80s. Also, a breezy day with easterly winds 5-15mph. Overnight we cool down into the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. For Memorial Day, we’ll be looking at partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s. While most of the day will be dry, in the evening and late evening a shower cannot be ruled out.

Late Monday/early Tuesday, thunderstorms will be approaching East Texas from the west. While most of the storms will not be severe when they reach East Texas, there is a Marginal Risk (1/5) to see an isolated, short-lived severe storm in East Texas. We’ll hold onto the rain chances through the rest of the 7 Day, but like last week, we’ve got a decent shot at some sunshine between showers. This wet and cooler than normal pattern looks like it will continue, at least for this week, as our highs are several degrees cooler than normal, and we are well above normal on the rainfall.

