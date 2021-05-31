Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Anna veteran saves American flag from highway

By Mike Rogers
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNA, Texas (KXII) - An Anna Marine Corps veteran was driving on Highway 75 in the rain when he passed an American flag laying in the middle of the highway in the rain.

“I thought it was a t-shirt or something then I thought ‘maybe that was a flag, man that’s messed up,’” said Kevin White.

He circled back around, picked up the tattered flag and waved it to the approval of oncoming drivers, before putting it in the back of his car.

“I’m a Marine Corp veteran, I was like I’m not going to have the flag just sitting here on the highway,” White said.

White served in the Marine Corps as an aircraft firefighter and rescue specialist. He was stationed in Hawaii from 2003 to 2007.

Saving the flag from the rain Monday was his own rescue mission.

“I had buddies I ended up serving with that didn’t make it back home and it’s just an emotional day,” White said. “Luckily there wasn’t a whole lot of traffic so I stopped and grabbed the flag.”

As he packed up the flag in the back of his car he recorded a message to his fellow veterans.

“Love you guys, thanks for serving,” White said. “It’s a horrible way for the American flag to get treated here on the highway. Love you guys.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Balboa
Woman charged after child’s body found in Jasper motel room
If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing...
Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old
WEBXTRA: Sam Rayburn flooding
A look from Chopper 7 at high water issues in Deep East Texas
Source: KLTRE Staff
East Texas car lot inventory down due to computer chip shortage
Lufkin police arrested Ernesto Maldonado in connection with the armed robbery of an area game...
Lufkin police arrest Hudson man accused of robbing Golden Dragon game room

Latest News

Paxton Smith, Lake Highlands High School valedictorian, poses for a photo, Wednesday, June 2,...
Dallas HS valedictorian delivers abortion rights call, not approved speech
CROPS STILL STRUGGLING DESPITE RAIN
CROPS STILL STRUGGLING DESPITE RAIN
Coach Ross McMurry
Ross McMurry on Rusk win
Texas held a public comment period on Wednesday for its 10-year Medicaid waiver agreement...
Texas holds public comment period on controversial Medicaid waiver
Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches begins comprehensive plan with public input