Anna veteran saves American flag from highway

ANNA, Texas (KXII) - An Anna Marine Corps veteran was driving on Highway 75 in the rain when he passed an American flag laying in the middle of the highway in the rain.

“I thought it was a t-shirt or something then I thought ‘maybe that was a flag, man that’s messed up,’” said Kevin White.

He circled back around, picked up the tattered flag and waved it to the approval of oncoming drivers, before putting it in the back of his car.

“I’m a Marine Corp veteran, I was like I’m not going to have the flag just sitting here on the highway,” White said.

White served in the Marine Corps as an aircraft firefighter and rescue specialist. He was stationed in Hawaii from 2003 to 2007.

Saving the flag from the rain Monday was his own rescue mission.

“I had buddies I ended up serving with that didn’t make it back home and it’s just an emotional day,” White said. “Luckily there wasn’t a whole lot of traffic so I stopped and grabbed the flag.”

As he packed up the flag in the back of his car he recorded a message to his fellow veterans.

“Love you guys, thanks for serving,” White said. “It’s a horrible way for the American flag to get treated here on the highway. Love you guys.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.