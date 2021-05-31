Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Body of Magnolia Springs man who fell overboard Saturday recovered

Body of Magnolia Springs man who fell overboard Saturday recovered
Local authorities are searching Six Mile Creek for a man who apparently fell overboard from his boat and never resurfaced.(KTRE)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIX MILE, Texas (KTRE) - Local authorities and a Texas game warden said a man who apparently fell overboard from his boat and never came back up has been located with the use of sonar technology.

Texas Game Warden Ryan Svehla said the sonar equipment helped locate the body of 64-year-old Michael Kent of Magnolia Springs in Sabine County. He was located Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Kent fell overboard early Saturday, and got tangled in two fishing line poles, the game warden said.

Texas Game Warden Captain Heath Bragg said on Saturday that at around 8:30 a.m. that day, local authorities were called to assist with a search for a man who went overboard and had not resurfaced on Six Mile Creek in Six Mile.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

