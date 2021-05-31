Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Coroner IDs Waskom, Texas, man killed in crash on LA 169

A 3-year-old child who was in the truck with him did not appear to be harmed in the accident
By Daffney Dawson and Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Waskom, Texas, man died within an hour of a crash Saturday night in the 4000 block of Louisiana Highway 169, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Caddo coroner’s office has since identified him as 33-year-old Jason Grubb.

A three-year-old child who also was in the pickup did not appear to be harmed in the accident that occurred at 7:48 p.m. Saturday, May 29 on southbound LA 169 just south of Devers Road.

Grubb was driving the truck south on LA 169 when it ran off the road to the left, hit a tree and landed in a ditch alongside northbound LA 169, sheriff’s Lt. Ondray Miles said.

Officials say Grubb was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he died at 8:36 p.m. Saturday, according to the coroner’s office.

