First Alert: We are back in the storm track as we turn the calendar into June

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Most of the Memorial Day weekend has remained dry, allowing many of us the opportunity to dry out and enjoy some time outdoors.

An approaching cold front will combine with increasing moisture levels and a few passing disturbances to bring in a 60% chance of daily downpours each day for the rest of the week, keeping us wet and unsettled going forward.

The added cloud cover and pockets of rain will hold daytime highs down into the lower-to-middle 80′s with overnight lows in the upper 60′s, which is cooler than normal for this time of year.

Rainfall amounts look to average three-to-five inches over the next seven days. If these accumulations are drawn out over seven days, then the flooding threat will be mitigated to some extent. However, if some areas receive a three-inch rainfall amount in an hours’ time with torrential downpours, then flooding issues will likely arise given our high river, creek, and bayou levels.

With the storm track remaining active, more showers and thunderstorms are likely over the weekend and continuing into early next week.

The trade-off or compromise to this wet weather is the cooler than normal temperatures will be present as we enter the summer months.

