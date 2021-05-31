Former Houston Astro great Lance Berkman hired as next Houston Baptist baseball coach

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Former MLB first baseman and two-time college All-American Lance Berkman has been hired as the fifth head baseball coach at Houston Baptist University.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, even before I retired from playing baseball,” Berkman said. “I knew that I wanted to coach and, for me, there’s no better level than Division I college baseball. It’s really the last highest level where guys play for the name on the front of the jersey, not the name on the back. When you get in front of kids at this time of their life, you can really influence them for the good, which is a big part of the reason I wanted to be in coaching. This is kind of a dream come true for me and I’m just so grateful for the opportunity.”

Berkman went to one World Series with the Houston Astros. He won a World Series while he was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. He also played for the Yankees and the Rangers.

“We really do think with this hire we have elevated not just the baseball program, but the whole athletic department,” Director of Athletics Steve Moniaci said. “Certainly, we have always had what was known around town as a pretty good baseball team, but we want to get beyond that. We want to establish a program that is known regionally and then nationally. With Lance’s help and some others we think are going to come along shortly, we think we can get there, but it all starts with the person who is in charge of that program and the person who is going to be in charge of our baseball program for a long, long time – I hope – is Lance Berkman.”

In 2016, Berkman led Houston’s Second Baptist to a TAPPS State title and was an assistant coach this past season for the University of St. Thomas.

The entire press conference can be viewed here.

