East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with clouds and mild temperatures in the 60s. Expect those temperatures to warm into the lower 80s this afternoon with light east and southeast winds. There is only a slight chance for rain during the day today, but those chances increase this evening and become likely overnight. The rest of the forecast will be off and on showers and thunderstorms. Expect chances each afternoon and evening with a few lasting overnight into the morning hours. The unsettled forecast will continue through the week, but the clouds and rain chances will at least keep temperatures below average for this time of the year.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.