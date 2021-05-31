One person in custody after shooting at North Park Mall in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - One person is in custody after a shooting incident at the North Park Mall in Dallas Monday afternoon., according to KDFW.

Videos on social media show people being evacuated from the mall around 1:30 p.m.

@PIODPD heading to a shooting incident at Northpark Mall. Early information is that one person is in custody. No shooting victims located at this time. Stand by for updates. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 31, 2021

Witnesses describe a chaotic scene with alarms ringing and authorities telling people to evacuate. Some people were locked down inside stores.

The Dallas Police Department reports on Twitter that no injuries have been reported.

