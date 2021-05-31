Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
One person in custody after shooting at North Park Mall in Dallas

Police lights
Police lights(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - One person is in custody after a shooting incident at the North Park Mall in Dallas Monday afternoon., according to KDFW.

Videos on social media show people being evacuated from the mall around 1:30 p.m.

<

Witnesses describe a chaotic scene with alarms ringing and authorities telling people to evacuate. Some people were locked down inside stores.

The Dallas Police Department reports on Twitter that no injuries have been reported.

