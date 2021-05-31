Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vows to defund state Legislature after voting restrictions bill fails, threatening salaries

“No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities,” Abbott tweeted Monday.
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

"Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vows to defund state Legislature after voting restrictions bill fails, threatening salaries" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday he would veto the section of the state budget that funds the Legislature, hours after a Democratic walkout killed his priority elections bill.

"No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities," Abbott said in a tweet. "Stay tuned."

Late Sunday night, enough Democrats left the House to break a quorum and block passage of the elections bill, Senate Bill 7, before a midnight deadline. Calling the bill's failure "deeply disappointing," Abbott quickly made clear he would call a special session to get it passed, though he has not specified a timeline.

Abbott's tweet referred to Article X of the budget, which pays not only lawmakers and staff but also funds legislative agencies, such as the Legislative Budget Board. Under the current budget, the legislative branch is funded through the end of August, and the budget Abbott is referring to covers the fiscal year starting Sept. 1.

Abbott has until June 20 to carry out the veto.

State lawmakers are paid $600 a month, equal to $7,200 per year. They also get a per diem of $221 for every day they are in session, including both regular and special sessions.

Democratic legislators quickly criticized Abbott's veto announcement.

"This would eliminate the branch of government that represents the people and basically create a monarchy," state Rep. Donna Howard of Austin tweeted.

SB 7 was one of Abbott's emergency items, as was another proposal that died Sunday that would have made it harder for people arrested to bond out of jail without cash.

Abbott's tweet came minutes before the House adjourned sine die, finishing its regular session. In remarks from the dais, GOP Speaker Dade Phelan acknowledged lawmakers had unfinished business.

"We will be back — when, I don't know, but we will be back," Phelan told members. "There's a lot of work to be done, but I look forward to doing it with every single one of you."

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/05/31/texas-greg-abbott-funding-legislature/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall
Bryan Richardson is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $2.25 million.
Central Texas man found covered in blood on bed with bodies of wife, 2 children indicted
A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation
Local authorities are searching Six Mile Creek for a man who apparently fell overboard from his...
Body of Magnolia Springs man who fell overboard Saturday recovered
Local authorities are searching Six Mile Creek for a man who apparently fell overboard from his...
Sabine County authorities searching for missing boater

Latest News

"It was an avenue that they had. They chose to take it," Raney said of Texas House Democrats'...
Rep. Raney on Texas House Dems walkout: “It was an avenue that they had. They chose to take it.”
From living in his car, to joining a housing program with Vetstar, Pennington is now opening...
Veteran and his daughter get new start in Lubbock, opening reptile pet shop
Sen. Bryan Hughes of Mineola.
Sen. Bryan Hughes comments on Dems walkout over voting legislation SB 7
Nacogdoches Memorial Day
Soulful music, fallen-soldier ceremony in Nacogdoches for Memorial Day
Lufkin
Korean War Navy Veteran from Lufkin knows true meaning of Memorial Day