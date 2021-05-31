Texas Tech baseball lands the number eight overall seed in the NCAA Baseball Championships

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite losing the Big 12 Tournament this past weekend, the Red Raiders (36-15, 14-10) were selected to host a regional in Lubbock at Rip Griffin Park. Since Tech was a top eight seed, they will have the opportunity to also host a Super Regional at home.

In their first match-up of the Regional, Texas Tech will face Army (28-23). On the other side of the regional, North Carolina (27-25) will take on UCLA (35-18). The winners of the first two games will face each other in the second game of the regional with that winner pit against the winner of the loser bracket with a fourth game if necessary in the double elimination tournament similar to the Big 12 Tournament.

First pitch for Texas Tech against Army is slated for Friday, June 4th at 11 am on ESPN U.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.