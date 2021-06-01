Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3 killed including baby in Panola County head-on crash

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety, (DPS), reports two men and an infant died in a head-on crash Saturday.

At 11:01 p.m. troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-59, approximately nine miles south of the city of Carthage in Panola County.

The investigators’ preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling the wrong way on the multilane-divided highway, heading southbound in the northbound lanes when it struck a 2015 Ford F150 head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Morgan Leon Baker, 32, of Timpson. Baker was pronounced at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Juan Francisco Burgos, 39, of Conroe. Burgos was pronounced at the scene.

Also pronounced at the scene was a one-year-old male child.

Another passenger, Maria Felix Burgos, 37, of Conroe was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Hospital – Marshall in critical condition. Another passenger, a 15-year-old female, was transported to Ochsner LSU Health – Shreveport in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

