Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Abbott declares a disaster in response to border crisis in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday issued a disaster declaration in response to the crisis on the...
Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday issued a disaster declaration in response to the crisis on the Texas-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)(Rebecca Blackwell | AP)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday issued a disaster declaration along the Texas-Mexico border to provide more resources and strategies to deal with the “ongoing influx of unlawful immigrants,” his office said in a press release.

“Texas continues to step up to confront the border crisis in the federal government’s absence, but more must be done,” Abbott said.

“By declaring a state of disaster in these counties, Texas will have more resources and strategies at our disposal to protect landowners and enforce all federal and state laws to combat criminal activities stemming from the border crisis. Working together with local law enforcement, the state will continue to take robust and meaningful action to keep our communities safe.”

Abbott’s order authorizes the use of state and local resources to protect landowners in border counties from trespassers and the damage they may cause to private property and directs the Texas Department of Public Safety to enforce all federal and state criminal laws including criminal trespassing, smuggling and human trafficking, his office said.

Abbott directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to act to discontinue state licensure of any childcare facility under contract with the federal government “that shelters or detains unlawful immigrants,” the governor’s office said.

He also directed the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement to work with counties “to provide appropriate guidance and request any necessary waivers in order to give counties the flexibility needed to establish adequate alternative detention facilities or otherwise add or expand capacity,” and to streamline licensing and transfer procedures and to address staffing issues “that may arise in expanding capacity,” the press release said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall
Bryan Richardson is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $2.25 million.
Central Texas man found covered in blood on bed with bodies of wife, 2 children indicted
Local authorities are searching Six Mile Creek for a man who apparently fell overboard from his...
Body of Magnolia Springs man who fell overboard Saturday recovered
A cyber attack will affect operations at the Pilgrim’s plant in Nacogdoches, the chicken...
Pilgrim’s affected by cyber attack on parent company
Police lights
Man in custody after making shooting sounds with skateboard at North Park Mall in Dallas

Latest News

PATH Evictions
PATH Evictions
Poultry Breeding Facility
Poultry Breeding Facility
Beckville Playground Rebuild
Beckville Playground Rebuild
Governor Greg Abbott and state law enforcement leaders (Source: Gov. Greg Abbott's Office)
Texas governor signs bills to ‘back the blue,’ increase criminal penalties for protesters
File Photo: Texas State Capitol in Austin
Republicans to tweak part of Texas elections bill criticized for impact on Black churchgoers