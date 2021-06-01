Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Areas of Wolf Creek Lake closed to public

Picture by Patsy SmithIn Texas, purple paint means 'No Trespassing'.
Picture by Patsy SmithIn Texas, purple paint means ‘No Trespassing’.(City of Palestine)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Palestine Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday that areas of Wolf Creek Lake have been closed to the public.

Because of recent heavy rains, a large section of the waterfall and the dam at Wolf Creek Lake have collapsed. This has created a dangerous situation, and for safety, it was decided to close the area to the public.

Picture by Patsy SmithIn Texas, purple paint means 'No Trespassing'.
Picture by Patsy SmithIn Texas, purple paint means ‘No Trespassing’.(City of Palestine)

There are signs at the entrance to the dam indicating that it is dangerous, and no trespassing is allowed. The area has also been marked as dangerous with purple paint on poles. In Texas, purple paint means ‘No Trespassing’.

“At this time, access to the dam and the surrounding area is restricted to City of Palestine staff,” said Patsy Smith, City of Palestine Parks and Recreation Director.

Those who disregard the posted signs could face possible criminal trespass charges.

Picture by Patsy SmithIn Texas, purple paint means 'No Trespassing'.
Picture by Patsy SmithIn Texas, purple paint means ‘No Trespassing’.(City of Palestine)

