Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first

The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first...
The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall
Bryan Richardson is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $2.25 million.
Central Texas man found covered in blood on bed with bodies of wife, 2 children indicted
Local authorities are searching Six Mile Creek for a man who apparently fell overboard from his...
Body of Magnolia Springs man who fell overboard Saturday recovered
Police lights
Man in custody after making shooting sounds with skateboard at North Park Mall in Dallas
Field set for 2021 UIL State softball tournament
Field set for 2021 UIL State softball tournament

Latest News

Heavy rain is creating dangerous flooding conditions in parts of Houston County.
Flooding closes multiple roads in Houston County
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
As many as 300 people were killed, 35 city blocks destroyed and 10,000 Black people left...
100 years later, Biden to commemorate Tulsa Massacre
The measure may be blocked only temporarily, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to call a...
Texas Democrats walk out to block restrictive voting bill