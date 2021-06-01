Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Closures, delays expected around US 59, Loop 287 road work

(Source: KLTV staff)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Motorists should expect delays Tuesday morning around U.S. Highway 59 South and Loop 287 in Lufkin, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The northbound lanes from US 59 onto the Loop direct connector will be closed for repairs by 8 a.m.

Work should continue through mid-day.

The agency recommended using alternate routes while the project is completed.

