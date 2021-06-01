ETX baseball squads look to claim ticket to state tournament
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The High school baseball playoffs are winding down with just eight teams left across the state in each of the UIL’s largest five classifications.
In 1A, Kennard has already secured a spot at the state tournament.
Here is the information for the regional finals involving East Texas teams.
5A Region II
Hallsville vs. Frisco Wakeland
- Best of three series
- Game 1: Thursday, June 3 @ Tyler’s Mike Carter Field, 7:30 p.m.
- Game 2: Friday, June 4 @ DBU, 8 p.m.
- Game 3: Saturday, June 5 @ DBU, 2 p.m. if needed
4A Region III
Rusk vs Bellville
- One game playoff
- Wednesday, June 2 @ Sam Houston State, 7 p.m.
3A Region II
Atlanta vs Gunter
- Best of three series
- Game 1: Wednesday June 2, @ Tyler´s Mike Carter Field, 6 p.m.
- Game 2: Thursday June 3, @ Community HS, 6 P.M.
- Game 3: Friday June 4, @ Community HS, 6 P.M. if needed
3A Region III
Malakoff vs. Cameron Yoe
- Best of three series
- Game 1: Thursday, June 3 @ Whitney HS, 7 p.m.
- Game 2: Friday, June 4 @ Sam Houston State, 7 p.m.
- Game 3: Saturday @ Sam Houston State, 2 p.m. if needed
2A Region III
Garrison vs Rivercrest
- Best of three series @ Marshall HS
- Game 1: Wednesday, June 2 6PM
- Game 2: Follows
- Game 3: Thursday June 3, 8PM if needed
