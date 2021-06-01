First Alert: Rain chances remain likely for the foreseeable future

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An approaching cold front will combine with increasing moisture levels and a few passing disturbances to bring in a 60% chance of daily downpours each day for the rest of the week, keeping us wet and unsettled going forward.

It will not rain at every location every day this week. Some of the rain will be confined to a few hours and not all of the rain will necessarily be heavy. However, with this wet weather pattern setting up over much of central and east Texas, you will want to keep those umbrellas and rain gear handy since these likely rain chances will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

The added cloud cover and pockets of rain will hold daytime highs down into the lower-to-middle 80′s with overnight lows in the upper 60′s, which is cooler than normal for this time of year.

Rainfall amounts look to average two-to-four inches over the next seven days.

With the storm track remaining active, more showers and thunderstorms are likely over the weekend and continuing into early next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.