Flash flooding forces road closures, swift water rescue in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Heavy rain overnight Tuesday is creating dangerous flooding conditions along several roadways in Houston County.

The Texas Department of Transportation reported the following high water reports and road closures:

US 287 North in several locations

US 287 South, two miles from Loop 304 in Crockett

FM 238, two miles from US 287 North

FM 227 at Bracken and Padro creeks

FM 2433

TxDOT says motorists should choose alternate routes until water recedes.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning expiring at 6:45 a.m. for the Grapeland area of Houston County.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for northern Houston county as radar estimates 3-6" has fallen near Grapeland, Refuge, and Augusta.



Flooding will be imminent along and north of Highway 21, along FM 2022 N, and FM 227 E. #etxwx pic.twitter.com/oQGEeCH9PV — Brad Hlozek (@KTREweather) June 1, 2021

Radar estimates show as much as 7 inches of rain have fallen in the area since midnight.

According to the National Weather Service, law enforcement conducted a swift water rescue on FM 228, about 2 miles east of Grapeland, after a car was swept off the roadway.

