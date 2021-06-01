Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Flash flooding forces road closures, swift water rescue in Houston County

Heavy rain is creating dangerous flooding conditions in parts of Houston County.
By Lane Luckie
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Heavy rain overnight Tuesday is creating dangerous flooding conditions along several roadways in Houston County.

The Texas Department of Transportation reported the following high water reports and road closures:

  • US 287 North in several locations
  • US 287 South, two miles from Loop 304 in Crockett
  • FM 238, two miles from US 287 North
  • FM 227 at Bracken and Padro creeks
  • FM 2433

TxDOT says motorists should choose alternate routes until water recedes.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning expiring at 6:45 a.m. for the Grapeland area of Houston County.

Radar estimates show as much as 7 inches of rain have fallen in the area since midnight.

According to the National Weather Service, law enforcement conducted a swift water rescue on FM 228, about 2 miles east of Grapeland, after a car was swept off the roadway.

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 6-1-21
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Monday 5-31-21
