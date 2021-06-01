Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former airline pilot gets probation for lewd acts in the cockpit during flight

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - A former Southwest Airlines pilot has been sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to committing a lewd act during a flight he was piloting, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Maryland.

Michael Haak, 60, was sentenced last week.

The incident occurred last summer.

Haak admitted that once the plane on a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando reached cruising altitude, he got out of the pilot’s seat, undressed and viewed pornographic media on a laptop.

He also displayed inappropriate conduct while the first officer, a woman, continued her flight duties.

The judge ordered Haak to pay a $5,000 fine. It’s a misdemeanor offense, and Haak doesn’t have to register as a sex offender.

No comment was available from Haak or his lawyers.

Southwest said Haak left the airline before the incident was reported.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

