Girl celebrates birthday with Lion King death cake

By WCCO Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A sad movie scene served as the inspiration for a three-year-old girl’s birthday cake.

Leona Feigh loves the Lion King and asked for her birthday cake to feature a very specific scene from the movie with her favorite character, Mufasa.

“I felt really embarrassed asking because I thought they would think that I was a horrible parent,” Leona’s mother Alison Feigh said.

Leona wanted the moment that’s been ripping hearts out since the movie was first released - Mufasa’s death.

Leona’s uncle Casey Feigh says comedy is important in their family and that she is “already figuring that out.”

Rosalie Davis, a baker at Thirsty Whale Bakery, brought the unique request to life.

“Normally, the three-year-old cakes don’t have dead characters on them,” she said.

Davis says the person asking for the cake is probably “more interesting than the cake” and wants to meet Leona.

Leona’s popularity has grown beyond just cake bakers in Minneapolis.

Her uncle’s tweet about her cake has over 750,000 likes.

“I’ve been joking that every year she’s got to go more viral,” he said.

Leona already knows what she wants for her birthday. A Cinderella cake featuring the evil stepmother.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

