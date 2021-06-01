Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Heavy rain leads to flooding across the Permian Basin

As rain falls across the Permian Basin, some areas are being affected by heavy flooding.
By Kate Porter
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As rain falls across the Permian Basin, some areas are being affected by heavy flooding.

If you’ve lived in Odessa long enough, you know which roads flood every time it rains.

Dixie, Muskingum, and Tom Green are just a few places that saw heavy flooding today.

“City roads in Odessa and Midland don’t have a lot of flooding infrastructure. It’s all the usual suspects in Odessa - 42nd, and Dixie, Andrews Highway will get some high water, Tom Green,” said Gene Powell of TXDOT.

According to the National Weather Service, it only takes six inches of rushing water to knock an adult down.

That’s why Powell says it’s important to take high water seriously because it can be extremely dangerous.

“About, I guess it was about 18 years ago; a young lady lost her life. She tried to get out of her vehicle stuck in the water, and she fell and got stuck underneath the vehicle and couldn’t get out,” said Powell.

Odessa Fire and Rescue has already responded to 27 incidents today related to high water.

The Odessa Police Department has responded to ten crashes and ten calls to assist motorists.

According to the National Weather Service, the rainfall over the past 24 hours has broken the previous record of 1.14 inches.

More rain is expected this Monday evening, so keep an eye out for high water and flooded areas.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall
Bryan Richardson is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $2.25 million.
Central Texas man found covered in blood on bed with bodies of wife, 2 children indicted
Local authorities are searching Six Mile Creek for a man who apparently fell overboard from his...
Body of Magnolia Springs man who fell overboard Saturday recovered
A cyber attack will affect operations at the Pilgrim’s plant in Nacogdoches, the chicken...
Pilgrim’s affected by cyber attack on parent company
Police lights
Man in custody after making shooting sounds with skateboard at North Park Mall in Dallas

Latest News

Poultry Breeding Facility
Poultry Breeding Facility
PATH Evictions
PATH Evictions
Beckville Playground Rebuild
Beckville Playground Rebuild
Governor Greg Abbott and state law enforcement leaders (Source: Gov. Greg Abbott's Office)
Texas governor signs bills to ‘back the blue,’ increase criminal penalties for protesters
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, a worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in...
Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production