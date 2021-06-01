June 1 marks first day of 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday marks the first day of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

This year NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) is forecasting another above normal season. NOAA’s forecast for this year includes 13-20 named storms, 6-10 of which could become hurricanes, and 3-5 of those hurricanes could be major (Cat. 3, 4, or 5; winds in excess of 111mph).

A summary infographic showing hurricane season probability and numbers of named storms predicted from NOAA's 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook. (NOAA) (NOAA)

The new “average” or normal hurricane season statistics released earlier this Spring reflect a 30 year average. That average shows a normal hurricane season usually sees 14 names storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The current period-of-record for the hurricane season normal is 1991-2020. With the last several years being active Atlantic hurricane seasons, the new averages better reflect what we’ve been seeing over the last decade. Improvements in the hurricane observing platforms including satellites and hurricane reconnaissance could help to explain the increased averages. The warming ocean and atmosphere could also be contributing to the more active seasons.

This graphic captures the changes in Atlantic hurricane season averages from the last three-decade period of 1981-2010 to the most current such period, 1991-2020. The updated averages for the Atlantic hurricane season have increased with 14 named storms and 7 hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes remains unchanged at 3. The previous Atlantic storm averages, based on the period from 1981 to 2010, were 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. (NOAA) (NOAA)

While there is no tropical development expected in the Atlantic in the next five days, now is a good time to make sure you are prepared for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Some good reminders are to know your risk for different threats, have a plan incase a hurricane impacts East Texas, and have a way to receive updates on hurricanes and tropical systems.

Our free KLTV and KTRE Weather apps are a free download on your app store and will keep you updated during the hurricane season. For more information and tips on hurricane preparedness, you can visit www.ready.gov/hurricanes.

A summary graphic showing an alphabetical list of the 2021 Atlantic tropical cyclone names as selected by the World Meteorological Organization. The first named storm of the season. The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season is June 1 and runs through November 30. (NOAA) (NOAA)

