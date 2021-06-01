Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Know these 3 important rules before setting foot in pool or other water body

Swim instructor recommends that parents start early in teaching their kids to swim so they’re unafraid of the water
Terri Robertson, owner of Terri’s Swim Academy in Shreveport, recommends that parents start...
Terri Robertson, owner of Terri’s Swim Academy in Shreveport, recommends that parents start early in teaching their kids to swim so they’re not afraid of the water.(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By Tayler Davis
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As summer approaches, it’s important for everyone — particularly children — to know about water safety.

Terri Robertson, owner of Terri’s Swim Academy in Shreveport, recommends that parents start early in teaching their kids to swim so they’re not afraid of the water.

“When we get 7- to 8-year-olds, it takes a little longer to overcome that fear.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall
Bryan Richardson is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $2.25 million.
Central Texas man found covered in blood on bed with bodies of wife, 2 children indicted
A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation
Local authorities are searching Six Mile Creek for a man who apparently fell overboard from his...
Body of Magnolia Springs man who fell overboard Saturday recovered
Local authorities are searching Six Mile Creek for a man who apparently fell overboard from his...
Sabine County authorities searching for missing boater

Latest News

Sen. Bryan Hughes of Mineola.
Sen. Bryan Hughes comments on Dems walkout over voting legislation SB 7
Nacogdoches Memorial Day
Soulful music, fallen-soldier ceremony in Nacogdoches for Memorial Day
Lufkin
Korean War Navy Veteran from Lufkin knows true meaning of Memorial Day
Lufkin Memorial Service
Korean War Navy Veteran from Lufkin knows true meaning of Memorial Day
Police lights
Man in custody after making shooting sounds with skateboard at North Park Mall in Dallas