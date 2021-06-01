Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin police arrest Hudson man accused of robbing Golden Dragon game room

Lufkin police arrested Ernesto Maldonado in connection with the armed robbery of an area game...
Lufkin police arrested Ernesto Maldonado in connection with the armed robbery of an area game room Monday morning.(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police arrested Ernesto Maldonado Monday morning in connection with the armed robbery of a game room where he previously worked.

At 12 a.m. Monday, Lufkin Police Department officers were called to Golden Dragon Game Room at 529 E. Laurel St. after a man allegedly robbed the business at gunpoint and left on a motorcycle.

A clerk told officers that she was finishing her shift and opened the door for who she thought was another employee. That is when she alleges she met by Maldonado who was still wearing a motorcycle helmet. The clerk claims he pointed a gun at her face and then placed it in his waistband before allegedly demanding money he claims was owed to him by the owner.

Police said the clerk then opened the register and gave Maldonado an undisclosed amount of money. She said he allegedly told her not to call police and apparently asked her to pray with him (which she said she did not) before he left.

Multiple tips and witness accounts identified Maldonado as the suspect, leading officers to his home on Cicero Hill in Hudson. Police say he was taken into custody without incident around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators say they discovered the clothes Maldonado was allegedly wearing during the robbery and the motorcycle helmet.

Maldonado was charged with aggravated robbery and remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall
Bryan Richardson is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $2.25 million.
Central Texas man found covered in blood on bed with bodies of wife, 2 children indicted
Local authorities are searching Six Mile Creek for a man who apparently fell overboard from his...
Body of Magnolia Springs man who fell overboard Saturday recovered
A cyber attack will affect operations at the Pilgrim’s plant in Nacogdoches, the chicken...
Pilgrim’s affected by cyber attack on parent company
Police lights
Man in custody after making shooting sounds with skateboard at North Park Mall in Dallas

Latest News

Source: KLTRE Staff
WEBXTRA: East Texas car lot inventory down due to chip shortage
WEBXTRA: Vehicle inventory
Teen shoves bear off wall to save her dogs
WATCH: Incredible video shows a wild encounter with a bear in a Southern California backyard
A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May...
Deputies: Cows come to the rescue in long Wisconsin chase