Lufkin police arrest Hudson man accused of robbing Golden Dragon game room

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police arrested Ernesto Maldonado Monday morning in connection with the armed robbery of a game room where he previously worked.

At 12 a.m. Monday, Lufkin Police Department officers were called to Golden Dragon Game Room at 529 E. Laurel St. after a man allegedly robbed the business at gunpoint and left on a motorcycle.

A clerk told officers that she was finishing her shift and opened the door for who she thought was another employee. That is when she alleges she met by Maldonado who was still wearing a motorcycle helmet. The clerk claims he pointed a gun at her face and then placed it in his waistband before allegedly demanding money he claims was owed to him by the owner.

Police said the clerk then opened the register and gave Maldonado an undisclosed amount of money. She said he allegedly told her not to call police and apparently asked her to pray with him (which she said she did not) before he left.

Multiple tips and witness accounts identified Maldonado as the suspect, leading officers to his home on Cicero Hill in Hudson. Police say he was taken into custody without incident around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators say they discovered the clothes Maldonado was allegedly wearing during the robbery and the motorcycle helmet.

Maldonado was charged with aggravated robbery and remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

