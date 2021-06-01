Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Rapper DaBaby questioned in Miami Beach shooting, released

In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby is being questioned by Miami Beach police regarding a shooting that wounded two people, officials said Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a news release that Jonathan Kirk, which is DaBaby’s legal name, is one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday. No arrests have been made.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby has been released after being questioned in a shooting that wounded two people in Miami.

Two suspects are now in custody.

A Miami Beach police spokesman says 29-year-old Jonathan Kirk was one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday but he was later let go. Jonathan Kirk is DaBaby’s legal name.

Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers found one person struck in the shoulder and another in the leg. Both people were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall
Bryan Richardson is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $2.25 million.
Central Texas man found covered in blood on bed with bodies of wife, 2 children indicted
Local authorities are searching Six Mile Creek for a man who apparently fell overboard from his...
Body of Magnolia Springs man who fell overboard Saturday recovered
A cyber attack will affect operations at the Pilgrim’s plant in Nacogdoches, the chicken...
Pilgrim’s affected by cyber attack on parent company
Police lights
Man in custody after making shooting sounds with skateboard at North Park Mall in Dallas

Latest News

This undated aerial photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on...
Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Pelosi rules out having Biden create Jan. 6 commission
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden marks Tulsa race massacre in emotional, graphic speech
In this photo provided by Heights Libraries, Sara Phillips, a branch manager with Heights...
Bob Dylan album returned 48 years late
A three-year-old girl celebrated her birthday with the death of a beloved Disney character.
A three-year-old girl celebrated her birthday with the death of a beloved Disney character