By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  This morning’s showers will continue, but gradually decrease through the late morning hours.  A mix of clouds and sun is expected this afternoon with a few more isolated showers and thunderstorms developing.  Mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures in the 60s.  Then, tomorrow looks partly to mostly cloudy, but with only a slight chance for a few showers during the afternoon.  Chances for rain increase again through the end of the week and will be off and on through the weekend.  The good news is that clouds and rain will keep temperatures well below average for this time of the year.  Expect overnight lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

