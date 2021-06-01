Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Planned Parenthood stops abortions in Lubbock, except when legally permissible

Planned Parenthood files lawsuit against City of Lubbock on abortion ordinance
Planned Parenthood files lawsuit against City of Lubbock on abortion ordinance(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As of June 1, 2021, Planned Parenthood in Lubbock has stopped abortions after voters approved an ordinance on May 1 aimed at banning abortions. This includes providing the abortion pill. However, the health center will provide abortion services when legally permissible; which means only when it is a medical emergency.

“Due to the controversial ordinance passed on May 1, Lubbock residents are currently required to travel to access a safe, legal abortion. This ban on abortions provides no exemptions, even in cases of rape and incest. The ban on abortion violates patients’ constitutional right to an abortion and we’re in court to block this ban for Lubbock patients,” said Ken Lambrecht, President & CEO, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas in a statement.

“The Lubbock abortion ban creates significant barriers and the need to travel a minimum 600-mile round trip or out of state for patients seeking to obtain an abortion,” officials said in a statement.

Planned Parenthood officials say, “the health center doors are open to provide high-quality, affordable sexual and reproductive healthcare services including breast and cervical cancer screenings; HIV tests; testing  and  treatment for  STIs;  PrEP  and PEP  medication to  prevent  HIV;  a full range of FDA-approved  birth control  (including  IUDs  and implants);  treatment  for  urinary  tract  and vaginal infections;  annual  well  visits;  HPV  vaccines,  flu vaccines,  and other essential healthcare  services.  Abortion services will be provided when legally permissible.”

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Surgical Health Services filed litigation in federal court on behalf of its patients, physicians, and staff in Lubbock to oppose the controversial, new abortion ban.

The Lubbock city council unanimously rejected a local ordinance banning abortion last year after independent legal experts commissioned by the city determined it was likely unconstitutional. Despite these concerns, on May 1st, Lubbock voted to approve an ordinance aimed at banning abortion.

