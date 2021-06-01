Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TJC’s big 6th inning propels the Apaches into NJCAA DIII Championship

TJC Apache Baseball
TJC Apache Baseball(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The TJC Apaches are back in the NJCAA DIII Championship after a 16-1 statement win over No.1 seed Rowan College Gloucester County.

The Apaches posted a 14-run sixth inning in the win. The win will move the Apaches into the championship series. Gloucester will now move to an elimination game Tuesday night at 6 p.m. They will play the winner out of Niagara County or Oakton in an elimination game.

If Tyler can win Wednesday they will win another national title but if they lose they will have another chance on Thursday.

