Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Overnight showers continue to move out of East Texas this midday, and we’ll be looking at mostly cloudy to overcast conditions across the region for the afternoon. A few more isolated showers cannot be ruled out for this afternoon, but those chances are low. This evening temperatures will be in the 70s, before cooling down into the mid 60s overnight.

For the most part, Wednesday looks dry, but we’re leaving rain chances in the forecast as there is some disagreement in our guidance. I think any showers that do develop tomorrow will be isolated. Highs tomorrow in the upper 70s and low 80s. Nearly every day this week we could see some sun between the showers and clouds, and highs will be consistently in the low to mid 80s.

