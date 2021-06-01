Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Overnight showers continue to move out of East Texas this midday, and we’ll be looking at mostly cloudy to overcast conditions across the region for the afternoon. A few more isolated showers cannot be ruled out for this afternoon, but those chances are low. This evening temperatures will be in the 70s, before cooling down into the mid 60s overnight.

For the most part, Wednesday looks dry, but we’re leaving rain chances in the forecast as there is some disagreement in our guidance. I think any showers that do develop tomorrow will be isolated. Highs tomorrow in the upper 70s and low 80s. Nearly every day this week we could see some sun between the showers and clouds, and highs will be consistently in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall
Bryan Richardson is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $2.25 million.
Central Texas man found covered in blood on bed with bodies of wife, 2 children indicted
Local authorities are searching Six Mile Creek for a man who apparently fell overboard from his...
Body of Magnolia Springs man who fell overboard Saturday recovered
Police lights
Man in custody after making shooting sounds with skateboard at North Park Mall in Dallas
A cyber attack will affect operations at the Pilgrim’s plant in Nacogdoches, the chicken...
Pilgrim’s affected by cyber attack on parent company

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-1-21
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Heavy rain is creating dangerous flooding conditions in parts of Houston County.
Flash flooding forces road closures, swift water rescue in Houston County
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 6-1-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 6-1-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 6-1-21