Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean

By Morgan Wolfe
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KSLTV) – Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean but got into a car accident instead, according to West Valley City Officer Sean McCarthy.

A 9-year-old girl was driving a car with her little sister in the passenger seat.

“They were checked out here at the scene by the fire department, taken to a local hospital just as a precaution, but they have since been released to their parents,” McCarthy said.

West Valley City Police got a call around 5 a.m. that a car driving from South Jordan had been swerving erratically.

“I have no idea how a 9-year-old gets the keys to a car or even have the knowledge to drive that far,” McCarthy said.

Copyright 2021 KSLTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall
If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing...
Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old
A cyber attack will affect operations at the Pilgrim’s plant in Nacogdoches, the chicken...
Pilgrim’s affected by cyber attack on parent company
Lufkin police arrested Ernesto Maldonado in connection with the armed robbery of an area game...
Lufkin police arrest Hudson man accused of robbing Golden Dragon game room
Source: KLTRE Staff
East Texas car lot inventory down due to computer chip shortage

Latest News

Fifteen elephants have made a 300-mile journey in China, straying from their natural habitat...
Elephants on the loose in China
John Hinckley Jr. spent 35 years in a psychiatric hospital after shooting Reagan in 1981. Now,...
Man who shot Reagan is posting love songs on YouTube
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Baffert suspended 2 years
Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean...
9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean