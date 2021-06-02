Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Baylor guard Moon Ursin transfers to LSU

Baylor's Moon Ursin (12) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Baylor's Moon Ursin (12) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)(Brad Tollefson | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor graduate Moon Ursin is heading back to her home state of Louisiana and following Coach Kim Mulkey to LSU.

Ursin entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and all signs pointed towards Louisiana. She made it official on Wednesday afternoon posting a tweet that said “there’s no place like home”.

Ursin, a native of Destrehan, Louisiana, spent four years at Baylor, scoring 777 points and grabbing 437 rebounds in 127 games.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall
If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing...
Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old
Theresa Balboa
Woman charged after child’s body found in Jasper motel room
A cyber attack will affect operations at the Pilgrim’s plant in Nacogdoches, the chicken...
Pilgrim’s affected by cyber attack on parent company
Lufkin police arrested Ernesto Maldonado in connection with the armed robbery of an area game...
Lufkin police arrest Hudson man accused of robbing Golden Dragon game room

Latest News

Rusk Eagles defeat Bellville 2-1 and are headed to the UIL state tournament.
Rusk baseball beats Bellville 2-1 to claim 4A reg 3 championship
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Baffert suspended 2 years
Diboll Softball
Ladyjacks bats send Diboll to their first softball state championship game
SFA football holds first spring practice
SFA Football starts summer football camps across the state