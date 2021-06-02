Baylor guard Moon Ursin transfers to LSU
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor graduate Moon Ursin is heading back to her home state of Louisiana and following Coach Kim Mulkey to LSU.
Ursin entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and all signs pointed towards Louisiana. She made it official on Wednesday afternoon posting a tweet that said “there’s no place like home”.
Ursin, a native of Destrehan, Louisiana, spent four years at Baylor, scoring 777 points and grabbing 437 rebounds in 127 games.
