Federal emergency SNAP food assistance benefits extended through June

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing approximately $208 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of June as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

The emergency June allotments are in addition to the more than $3.4 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Recipients will also continue to receive a 15 percent increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until September 2021. This 15 percent increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by June 30.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

