First Alert: Scattered downpours remain in play for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has turned out to be a fairly dry Wednesday across East Texas. It was nice to see blue skies and sunshine out there today, giving us a brief opportunity to dry things out.

It would be nice if I told you that today’s weather will be consistent going forward. Unfortunately, we will be dodging more downpours in the days ahead as deep moisture levels and passing disturbances will bring back daily rain chances to the Piney Woods.

Once we get into Friday and beyond, rain chances will jump up into the likely category as a slow-moving area of low pressure in northern Mexico and southwest Texas will provide ample lift in the atmosphere to drench many of us over the weekend and continue into early next week.

The added cloud cover and pockets of rain will hold daytime highs down into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with overnight lows in the upper 60′s, which is cooler than normal for this time of year.

Rainfall amounts look to average two-to-four inches over the next seven days, with isolated higher amounts certainly in play. If these accumulations are drawn out over seven days, then the flooding threat will be mitigated to some extent. However, if some areas receive a three-inch rainfall amount in an hours’ time with torrential downpours, then flooding issues will likely arise given our high river, creek, and bayou levels.

