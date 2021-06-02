Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former ‘Jack Thomas Walkup picks up Defensive Player of the Year in top Lithuanian league

Former SFA standout Thomas Walkup took part in a special Facebook Live Wednesday with SFA Athletics (Source: SFA Athletics)(SFA Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Former SFA Lumberjack Thomas Walkup has been named the Defensive Player of the Year for the Betsafe-LKL.

The LKL is the top professional basketball league in Lithuania. Walkup is in his third season with Zalgiris, who is playing in the league finals this week. This is the second time for Walkup wo get the honor.

According to the the official release from the league, Walkup averaged 8.9 points, 5.6 assists, 1.8 steals in just over 21 minutes of action for an average efficiency of 14.7.

“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve loved defense elements in a basketball,” Walkup said in a release. “I always loved to steal his competitors as they defense. My dad was my first basketball coach, and he’s very often said that there is nothing in the basketball to do for nothing: it makes sense.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

