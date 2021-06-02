More sections of US-75 in Sherman to close this week due to construction

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to the Texas Department of Transportation, construction on U.S. Highway 75 is expected to last the next 14 months or so.

Northbound traffic is being rerouted off the highway onto the service road south of State Highway 56.

TXDOT said this week more parts of the highway will close, testing Texoma drivers’ patience.

“It’s a hassle but a necessity and something worth doing.”

David Land is a Van Alystne resident who drives on US-75 everyday.

TXDOT said the main lanes of northbound US-75 have been shifted onto the frontage road in places and starting Tuesday, the same will happen with the southbound lanes near West Staples Street and transition back near West Cherry Street.

“Honestly it’s been kind of frustrating. It changes up every few days it seems, weekly, certain exits are constantly opening and closing. In fact the GPS maps are constantly incorrect especially if you use apple which is what I use but it’s been pretty frustrating,” Matusik said.

Jordan Matusik is a Sherman resident who like many other Texomans says he’s over all the construction.

Matusik wants to warn drivers of the dangers with the heavy rain that’s been coming down.

Starting Tuesday, northbound US-75 traffic will shift to the frontage road north of Houston Street and transition back to the main lanes just south of north Travis Street.

“Be really careful coming off some of these exits now with the construction because if you’re going too fast and it’s raining like it has been the last couple of days you can find yourself sliding and they don’t give you a lot of space to get off on some of these exits so if you’re coming off at high speed just be careful,” Matusik said.

Starting next Tuesday, the main lanes of southbound US-75 will shift onto the frontage road near Houston and Washington streets.

Billy White is another Sherman resident who is worried about driver safety when traveling on US-75.

“I feel like they should add some lights to it especially when you get down to 1417 there’s no lighting it’s hard to see the lines there’s barriers up on the road it’s tight and congested,” White said.

TXDOT said the construction on US-75 will remain in place for the next 14 or so months.

You can find Northbound traffic routes here.

You can find Southbound traffic routes here.

You can find Washington Street Closure routes here.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.