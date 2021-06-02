Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches Blueberry Festival planning crew shares fun activities not to miss at event

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The event planners of the 31st Annual Texas Blueberry Festival joined East Texas Now to share the family-friendly activities planned.

The festival is held annually on the second Saturday in June, rain or shine, according to Grace Handler, festival chairman and there will be events all week leading up to the festival including a Blue Grass music concert the night before.

Visitors can enjoy blueberry pancakes or enter the blueberry pie-eating contest, and the cupcake battle is open for novice bakers to compete with their best baking to be judged.

A 5K, 10K, and one mile run is planned, plus bounce houses, pony-rides, and an obstacle course are available to entertain the children.

The 31st Annual Texas Blueberry Festival will be Saturday, June 12, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in downtown Nacogdoches. Click here for details.

