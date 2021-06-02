SFA football hits the ground running with NCAA “Dead Period” lifted

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - June 1 was a day of celebration and a lot of work for the SFA football coaching staff.

“I think all the wives on staff are thinking this is not what they signed up for when they married us,” SFA head football coach Colby Carthel said. “We are supposed to be gone and recruiting and giving them a break from time to time. It has been a long year and a half for coaches all over the country.”

Division I coaches have been on lock down and unable to meet with recruits face to face. All of the activity had been through zoom calls and virtual visits.

“What was so silly about things was DII and DIII could go out and recruit but we couldn’t,” Carthel said. “I couldn’t figure that one out but the NCAA turned us loose and I am ready to go.”

Recruiting will be a little more challenging for the next few years. All NCAA fall athletes this year were given an extra year of eligibility, regardless of how many games they were suited out for. The NCAA has also announced that each student-athlete can transfer one time without having to sit out a year. These two rulings could mean limited roster spots for incoming freshman for the next three to four years.

“I think roster management will be key across college football,”Carthel said. “I think you will see programs separate themselves with how they do that. There is a lot hitting us at once with the back up with the super seniors coming off a pandemic year and the open transfer rule that has gone into effect. There are a lot of different coaches and different programs taking different avenues for what they think is best. different strokes for different folks, whatever parts your hair. we are going to continue to build this thing with great high school talent from East Texas on out. I think you will see some fun times ahead for SFA football.”

The lifting of the dead period also came on the report day for the SFA football student-athletes. The coaches took time to meet with all the new players, many of who were just getting their first face-to-face interaction with the full staff due to the “dead period”.

“It is an odd day,” Carthel said. “It is like Christmas in June. We are meeting people who are already on our team for the first time. I don’t know if there is a good way to describe it. We have seen these guys on zoom and Facetime but there is something to shaking a guy’s hand, looking him in the eye and meeting his parents.”

