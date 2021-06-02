Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA Football starts summer football camps across the state

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA football staff is putting a lot of miles on their vehicles as they will be traveling all over the state in the next two weeks for football camps.

They will start on Wednesday with various camps in Houston before coming back to Nacogdoches on Friday June 4. After their home date they will hit the road to central Texas. These are the first camps they have held since the pandemic started in March of 2020.

”There is a physical aspect, the speed aspect, a film aspect, an academic aspect,” SFA Head football coach Colby Carthel said. “This is a piece that was missing over the last year and a half. We have a busy schedule. We will be doing about 11 camps over the next 12-13 days so we are all over the state and getting our brand out there with SFA football. Going to the WAC and everything else. That is good byproduct of these camps we are doing. "

Camp details can be found here.

