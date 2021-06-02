Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Shreveport Volunteer Network raising funds to help buy east Texas man a new home

Edward Laird of Deadwood, Texas lost his home in a tornado that also took his wife’s life.
A woman lost her life in a home in Deadwood, Texas, during a storm the night of March 27. The damage there in that small community is catastrophic and a reminder of how powerful weather can be. Neighbors and volunteers were on hand the next day to help begin rebuilding.(Source: Mark Klein/KSLA News 12)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After an east Texas man’s home was destroyed in a tornado — a group of people has rallied around him to help him buy a new home.

The Shreveport Volunteer Network (SVN) is working to rebuild Edward Laird’s home. Laird’s home, located in Deadwood, Texas, was destroyed in March of 2021. He also lost his wife.

SVN has raised over $20,000 — but still needs about $16,000 more.

To donate, click here.

