Shreveport Volunteer Network raising funds to help buy east Texas man a new home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After an east Texas man’s home was destroyed in a tornado — a group of people has rallied around him to help him buy a new home.

The Shreveport Volunteer Network (SVN) is working to rebuild Edward Laird’s home. Laird’s home, located in Deadwood, Texas, was destroyed in March of 2021. He also lost his wife.

SVN has raised over $20,000 — but still needs about $16,000 more.

To donate, click here.

