Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles due to risk of loose bolts

The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is recalling about 6,000 vehicles that may have loose brake connections.

The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Affected vehicles may have loose caliper bolts, which can lead to a loss of tire pressure in what Tesla describes as “very rare circumstances.”

There haven’t been any reports of crashes or injuries from the issue.

Tesla says it will inspect any affected vehicle and correct the loose caliper bolts if necessary.

The company says it has also taken action to make sure the bolts do not come loose in new vehicles as they are being assembled.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall
If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing...
Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old
A cyber attack will affect operations at the Pilgrim’s plant in Nacogdoches, the chicken...
Pilgrim’s affected by cyber attack on parent company
Lufkin police arrested Ernesto Maldonado in connection with the armed robbery of an area game...
Lufkin police arrest Hudson man accused of robbing Golden Dragon game room
Heavy rain is creating dangerous flooding conditions in parts of Houston County.
Flash flooding forces road closures, swift water rescue in Houston County

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Kentucky Derby win in jeopardy
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden, GOP senator to meet as infrastructure deadline looms